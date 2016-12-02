Legal notice on Farm and livestock income tax

Asmara, 02 December 2016- The Government of Eritrea has issued legal notice on peasant and livestock farm taxation. The legal notice No. 178/2016 includes 4 articles and 17 columns.

The legal notice that has been already published on the Gazette of Eritrean Laws has entered into force effective from 1 December 2016. The legal notice No. 63/1994 to collect taxation from rural farm and livestock income as well as the other proclamations to collect income tax from agricultural and livestock income are replaced by the newly issued legal notice.

The legal notice also includes tax estimation and payment, amount of tax, time of payment, procedure of time allocation and tax collection, right to appeal, penalty and procedure of implementation.

Moreover, in accordance with this legal notice, proclamation No. 125/2016 as regards peasant and livestock farm taxation has also been issued.