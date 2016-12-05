Minister Fouzia Conducts Meeting in Massawa

Asmara, 05 December 2016- Ms. Fouzia Hashim, Minister of Justice, conducted a meeting in Massawa on November 30th to assess the overall activities of the communal magistrates.

The meeting which was held with village elders, religious leaders, and representatives of residents of area administrations was a continuation of the previous similar meetings held in other regions of the country with an objective of strengthening the effectiveness of communal magistrates and thus promote public participation in an enhanced manner.

Noting the paramount importance of cumulative efforts to enhance court procedures, provide timely service and proper use the available resources, Minister Fouzia called for the need to inculcate the prevailing Eritrean precious social values in an effort to ensure a sustainable and peaceful resolution of court cases.

Extensive discussions was made pertaining the role of the society in avoiding irrelevant practices and strengthening the role of village elders and communal courts in settling disputes and court cases.

Participants of the meeting expressed readiness to demonstrate active contribution in succeeding the activities of communal magistrates.

Minister Fouzia underlined the imperative role of reviewing and strengthening constructive engagements of village elders in effectively settling court cases.







