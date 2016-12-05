Eritrean delegation participates in Fidel Castro’s funeral

Asmara, 5 December 2016 - Higher Eritrean delegation took part in the funeral service of the former Cuban president Fidel Castro yesterday 4 December in the city of Santiago de Cuba.



The Eritrean delegation which comprises Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Mr. Yemane Gebreab, Head of PFDJ Political Affairs, expressed deep condolences on behalf of the people and Government of Eritrea.



The late Cuban president Fidel Castro passed away on Friday, 25th of November at the age of 90.