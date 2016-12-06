Governor Conducts Tour

Asmara, 6 December 2016 - The Governor of Anseba region, Mr. Ali Mahmud, conducted a tour to inspect service rendering institutions in the Administrative areas of Habero-tsaeda and Mezret, Sub-zone of Habero. The tour involved water distribution facilities and schools. He received briefing on the construction of water reservoirs in the sub-zone.



Mr. Ali Mahmud called for timely implementation of projects and reminded the local inhabitants to make proper use of available resources and indicated that micro dams would be constructed to enable the local inhabitants practice vegetable and fruit farming.



According to reports, public awareness regarding education is on the rise thus leading to increased enrolment of students.