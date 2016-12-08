Rehabilitation of war disabled veterans



Nakfa, 08 December 2016- Mr. Shimwele Weldegergish, head of National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans Fighters in the Gash-Barka region, said that the branch association has in the past 20 years extended over 43 million Nakfa to rehabilitate its members through various schemes.



According to Mr. Shimwele, the beneficiaries have been rehabilitated in various agricultural and trade activities and thus the association continues to exert efforts to improve the living standards of the war disabled veteran fighters.



Mr. Tesfazghi Okbazghi, managing director in the Tesenei sub-zone, and Mr. Mohammed-Nur Ali-Saied, chairman of the association in the sub-zone, on their part commended the residents of Tesenai for the unremitting efforts they have been exerting to support the war disabled veteran fighters.



Mr. Ghebreslasie Negash, D. G. of Social Services in the Gash-Barka region, reiterated that the regional administration will take enhanced initiatives to ensure the success of the rehabilitation program.



The regional assembly, NUEW, as well as the Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare branch in the region have expressed readiness to make due contribution for the successful implementation of the rehabilitation projects.



The National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans Fighters in the Gash-Barka region has a total of 3,299 members grouped into 18 sub-zones.