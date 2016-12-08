STATEMENT BY MR. NEBIL SAID IDRIS, COUNSELLOR, PERMANENT MISSION OF ERITREA TO THE UNITED NATIONS,

DURING THE 107TH SESSION OF THE COUNCIL OF THE INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATION FOR MIGRATION



GENEVA, 05-08 DECEMBER 2016



Mr. Chairman,



In recent years, the world has seen large scale human mobility, including irregular migration. Yet, international response to this complex phenomenon continues to be fragmented and lacks collective vision.



Eritrea believes that the process that commenced at the New York Summit “On Large Movements of Migrants and Refugees” could meaningfully contribute in creating a system of global governance on human mobility. While the sense of urgency is clear; concrete, time bound and measurable targets are needed in order to ensure that the New York Declaration will not face the same fate as previous such initiatives. It requires a transparent and inclusive intergovernmental process. The contribution of the IOM, with its expertise in all aspects of migration and global presence, cannot be overstated.



Mr. Chairman,



Migration is not a crisis that requires remedy but a natural human phenomenon that must be embraced and managed to the benefit of all nations, while protecting the human rights of migrants. Eritrea believes a Global Compact on migration must aim at reducing the need for deadly migration routes and protect the rights and dignity of migrants, including through:



1. Facilitating safe, orderly, affordable, and dignified avenues to reduce the plight that many irregular migrants face in the hands of smugglers and traffickers.

2. Addressing migration within an integral and holistic perspective, especially its links to peace and development. There is a need for a robust international partnership and solidarity to deal with the root causes of irregular migration including conflicts, poverty and lack of development, violations of fundamental freedoms, demographic change and environmental degradation..

3. Protecting the right of migrants while in transit and in countries of destination. Respecting the rights and fundamental freedoms of migrants regardless of their status, including their right to maintain, link and contribute to the development of their home country. In this regard, the Compact must address challenges related with transfer of remittances faced by migrants.

4. Intensifying our efforts to eradicate human trafficking and smuggling.

5. Promoting a positive narrative about migrants and combating anti-migrant sentiments and policies, xenophobia and discrimination. In this regard, Eritrea supports initiatives, including IOM’s “I am a migrant” campaign, aimed at combating xenophobia and discrimination against migration.

6. Supporting and complementing regional initiatives that seek to address migration and human trafficking.



Mr. Chairman,



Eritrea has taken primary responsibility to address the challenge of irregular migration through building a solid basis for a just and prosperous nation. The contribution and involvement of the Eritrean diaspora in all aspects national development is exemplary.



Eritrea actively participated in and contributed to the process that led to the New York Declaration because it believes the critical importance of the issue for all nations. As we embark on a process to elaborate a Global Compact for safe, orderly and regular migration, Eritrea reiterates its determination to closely work and share its its experience with all countries and organizations to address the challenges related to migration and to eradicate human trafficking in all its forms.



I thank you Mr. Chairman