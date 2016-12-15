Eritrean nationals abroad hold different activities

Asmara, 15 December 2016- Eritrean nationals residing in Sweden, United Arab Emirates, Netherlands and Italy held different public diplomacy activities.

At the seminar the Swedish branch of the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veteran Fighters conducted on 3 December in connection with the International Day of the Disabled expressed readiness to reinforce activities aimed at assisting disabled nationals.

At the event which was held in Stockholm, the Charge d’Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy to the Scandinavian countries, Mr. Yonas Manna indicated that assisting disabled nationals is one of the priority tasks of the government. He further called on nationals living inside the country and abroad to reinforce contribution to the noble cause. Mr. Yoans also commended the significant contribution the national associations in the Diaspora are making.

The Stockholm branch of the national association pointed out that it is initiating a project worth of 120 thousand Kroner for buying medicines for the disabled and so far 5 thousand Kroner has been raised.

At the event, Mr. Yonas handed over certificates of recognition to individuals who excelled in the activities of the association.

In the same vein, the Eritrean Ambassador to the UAE, Mr. Osman Mohammed-Omar conducted a seminar as regards the objective situation in the homeland.

Ambassador Osman underlined that the external conspiracies to put in danger the Eritrean sovereignty and derail the development programs have been foiled through the strong resilience of the Eritrean people.

Likewise, Mr. Negasi Kassa, Eritrean Ambassador to the European Union, conducted a seminar to Eritrean nationals residing in Rotterdam and its environs, the Netherlands, on 10 December as regards the objective political, economic and diplomatic activities.

Moreover, an article containing 100 pages prepared by the Media Community of the Eritrean community in Italy was published on the bi-annual Italian magazine “International Issues”. The article depicts the history, culture and values of the Eritrean people.