Ambassador presents credentials

Asmara, 15 December 2016- The Eritrean Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Mr. Petros Tsegai presented credential to Mr. Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus as non-resident Ambassador.

At the event held on 13 December, Ambassador Petros conveyed a message of good will from President Isaias Afwerki. He also gave briefing as regards the current situation and Eritrea’s readiness to create strong cooperation with Belarus.

President Lukashenko on his part expressed his country’s eagerness to strengthen relations and cooperation with Eritrea in all sectors. He also wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki as well as peace and stability to the Eritrean people.

 

