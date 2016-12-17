Training for disabled nationals

Asmara 17 December 2016 – 60 nationals with hearing disabilities that have been following two years training in clothes design and weaving have graduated with certificate on 16 December.

The program that has been conducted in line with regular academic education was jointly organized by the Asmara and Keren School for the Deaf and the European Union.

Director of the Asmara and Keren School for the Deaf, Mr. Medhin Yohannes said at the graduation ceremony that the program aimed at making nationals with hearing disabilities become self-supportive and contribute their share in the national development program. He further called on the graduates to put into practical use the trainings they have acquired.

Expressing the EU’s unreserved dedication to support future programs, Ms. Nicola Miler from the office of the European Union called on the society at large to help these new graduates acquire work opportunities.

President of the Eritrean Lutheran Evangelical Church, Reverend Simon Gebrekristos on his part commended the graduates for having completed the training and called on them to upgrade their skills through practice on the ground.



