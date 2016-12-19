Inauguration of housing project

Keren, 19 December 2016- In line with a plan mapped out to regroup scattered villages in Sel'a sub-zone, 152 residential houses constructed at the cost of 10.6 million Nakfa were inaugurated on 15 December.



Mr. Ali Mehamud, Governor of Anseba region, said during the inauguration event that every national has a right to gain access to efficient social service and hence the construction of residential houses and the regrouping of villages is part and parcel of the efforts the Government has been exerting to ensure social justice.



Mr. Wuela Mohammed Ali, administrator of Sel'a sub-zone, explained that the housing project was jointly implemented in collaboration with Zara Mining Company, Segen Construction Company and the administration of the Anseba region. Mr. Wuela further noted that the regrouping of villages will be carried out in an enhanced manner in partnership with the communities.



Eng. Zeregabir Hidray, from Anseba region's Department of Infrastructure, pointed out that a total of 15 million Nakfa was allotted for the housing project and thus the 4.4 million Nakfa will be expended for potable water supply.



The beneficiaries on their part expressed satisfaction with the implementation of the housing project and said that they are looking forward for putting in place other service rendering institutions.







