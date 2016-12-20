Harat Transportation Company expanding service

Asmara, 20 December 2016- As part of its efforts to expand transportation service to remote parts of the country, the Harat Transportation Company has begun providing service from and to Senafe-Soira and its environs.

The head of the company in the Southern region, Mr. Ahmed Ali-Shum reported that the transportation service has been delayed due to inconvenient road and that with the renovation of the road by the government the service has commenced as of 17 December.

Mr. Ahmed also called on the beneficiaries to assume responsibility for renovating the road and judiciously use the allocated buses.

Mr. Eskias Wuhbet, administrator of the sub-zone, pointed out that the expansion of the transportation service being made by the company has created satisfaction on the part of the public and commended Harat Transportation Company for the effort it is exerting.

The beneficiaries on their part said that they had forces to travel long distance to go to Senafe for business purposes and that with the newly opened transportation service their problems will be alleviated.