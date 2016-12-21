Aqordet- Forto-Sawa route renovated

Aqordet, 21 December 2016- The residents of Forto-Sawa semi urban center in collaboration with members of the Popular Army and Government employees conducted road renovation popular campaign linking Forto-Sawa with Aqordet.



The participants of the popular campaign indicated that the road has been difficult for vehicles due to depreciation and that with renovation the transportation problem will be alleviated. They also expressed satisfaction for contributing their part in the overall development undertakings in their area.



Mr. Abdu Mohammed, head of social services in the Forto-Sawa sub-zone, underlined that road renovation popular campaigns have significant contribution in tackling transportation challenges.





