Eritrean nationals abroad hold discussion

Asmara, 22 December 2016- Eritrean nationals residing in Washington DC and its environs, the USA as well as in Dubai, UAE, conducted seminars on national issues.

At the seminar the nationals conducted in Washington DC expressed readiness to strengthen participation and contribution for the success of the national development programs.

At the event, the Charge d’Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, Mr. Berhane Gebrehiwet underlined that diplomatic activities based on partnership and cooperation is the fundamental principle of Eritrea putting the territorial sovereignty and peoples’ values at the center.

Mr. Berhane further called on the nationals to reinforce public diplomacy activities, reflect the true image of their country and combat the unfounded allegations against Eritrea.

The participants raised 20,800 Dollars for buying and sending home 160 E-Books, report indicated.

In the same vein, the Eritrean Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Mr. Osman Mohammed-Omar conducted a seminar to Eritrean nationals residing in Dubai and North Emirates on the current situation in the homeland, the Eritrean people’s resilience as well as the progress of the national development programs.