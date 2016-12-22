Belgian tourists visit tourism sites

Asmara, 22 December 2016- A group of Belgian tourists visited ancient and tourism sites in the Adi-Keih sub-zone.

In the course of their visit to the ancient and tourism sites of Qohaito, Safira Dam, Wered Dengile, Egyptian tomb as well as to the mesmerizing landscape in the area they were provided briefing by Mr. Ibrahim Omar, representative of the National Museum.

The Belgian tourists on their part commending for the reception and briefings they received, said that they were moved by the historical sites, comfortable climate and the hospitality of the Eritrean people.