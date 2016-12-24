4th regular meeting of NUEW Central Committee

Dubarwa, 24 December 2016- The Central Committee of the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) conducted its 4th regular meeting from 21-22 December in Dubarwa.

During the meeting, the head of Political Affairs at the PFDJ, Mr. Yemane Gebreab gave extensive briefings on the current situation in the homeland. Mr. Yemane also called on the Eritrean women to reinforce participation in the implementation of the charted out national development endeavors.

Following discussions on the reports presented by the 6 regions branch offices, European and North America branches as well as Sawa and Higher learning institutions branches, President of the Union Ms. Tekea Tesfamichael stated that the National Union of Eritrean Women has placed top among its agenda for implementation in 2017, the implementation of development programs, nurturing of national values among women and assigning youth development programs among others.

The 4th regular meeting of the Central Committee of the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) addressed women’s overall participation in the national economic development, abolishing of harmful traditional practices, women empowerment through vocational skills and academic education.

The meeting also adopted activity plan as well as budget for the year 2017.