Strengthening professional skill of youth

Asmara, 27 December 2016-In an assessment meeting conducted on 23 December the NUEYS reported that the activities that have been carried out in a bid to reinforce professional skill of the youth will be sustained in an enhanced manner.



According to a report presented in the assessment meeting, the regional branch is exerting efforts to empower youth as per their age group, academic status and nature of the work they are involved in and mostly to enable them identify their inclination in various activities through providing them opportunities in various fields of studies.



The NUEYS' report also indicated that organizations of youth employees have been playing significant role in the transfer of experience among the youth, in encouraging them become active participants in various national issues and enable them make due contribution in societal activities.



Mr. Samsom Kifle, head of NUEYS branch in the Central region, reminded the youth to reinforce contribution in the national development drive for a better tomorrow for which they will become beneficiaries.



Heads of PFDJ and administrators of varied sub-zones in the Central region as well as invited guests took part in the annual assessment meeting.