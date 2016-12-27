Water supply project in Mai-Gorzo

Mendefera, 27 December 2016- A micro dam project is underway in Mai-Gorzo, Mai-Mine sub-zone.



Pointing out that the micro dam will have a capacity of holding 40 thousand metric cube of water, Mr. Zaid Berhane, coordinator of the project, commended the effort residents of the area have so far exerted towards the successful implementation of the project.



The residents of the area said that they use to travel for long hours to fetch water and expressed expectation that their problem will be alleviated with the completion of the project.