Senafe, 27 December 2016- Adult education program in the sub-zones of Senafe and Mai-Aini reported progressing according to plan. The comment was made at an assessment meetings conducted in both sub-zones.

At a meeting conducted in Senafe on 21 December, the head of the Adult Education program in the sub-zone, Mr. Kidanemariam Neguse indicated that out of the adults registered to attend adult education program 83 percent have successfully completed their education.

Mr. Taddese Teame, head of Social Services in the sub-zone, on his part said that eradicating illiteracy is one parameter of development of a society and that for the success of the program it requires the participation of all citizens.

In the same vein, at a meeting conducted in Mai-Aini sub-zone it was reported that out of the 272 citizens registered to attend the program in 2015/16 academic year only 65 percent completed their education and that attests to the need of increased intervention on the part of concerned institutions to alleviate the problem of the dropouts.

The administrator of the sub-zone, Mr. Yemane Mebrahtu called for identifying citizens who need to attend the adult education program and alleviate problems that are believed to hinder citizens from attending the program.