Assab: Efforts to supply potable water

Assab, 27 December 2016- Commendable efforts had been made in 2016 to ensure potable water supply to the port city of Assab.

At a meeting in which public representatives and Assembly members took part, the administrator of Assab sub-zone, Mr. Girmai Tekleab reported that more than 4 million Nakfa has been invested to repair and replace the damaged water pipe lines in the city.

Mr. Berhane Kidane, head of Administration and Finance in the sub-zone, indicated that with the efforts made to increase the financial income of the city more than 10 Million Nakfa has been collected through tax from social services rendering institutions.





