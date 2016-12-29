Veterinary service in Nakfa and Adobha sub-zones

Massawa, 29 December 2016- 46,000 livestock have been immunized against varied diseases in Nakfa and Adobha sub-zones.



Mr. Mahmud Hussien, head of livestock health, in the Northern Red Sea Region, indicated that the immunization program has been carried out in collaboration with 11 administrative areas of Nakfa sub-zone and 5 administrative areas of Adobha sub-zone.



Farmers of the areas commended the Ministry of Agriculture and its stakeholders for the unremitting efforts they continued to exert in securing livestock health.