Veterinary service in Nakfa and Adobha sub-zones
Massawa, 29 December 2016- 46,000 livestock have been immunized against varied diseases in Nakfa and Adobha sub-zones.
Mr. Mahmud Hussien, head of livestock health, in the Northern Red Sea Region, indicated that the immunization program has been carried out in collaboration with 11 administrative areas of Nakfa sub-zone and 5 administrative areas of Adobha sub-zone.
Farmers of the areas commended the Ministry of Agriculture and its stakeholders for the unremitting efforts they continued to exert in securing livestock health.
