Joomla TemplatesBest Web HostingBest Joomla Hosting
Main Menu
Home
News
Articles
Editorial
Events
About Eritrea
Local Magazines

Veterinary service in Nakfa and Adobha sub-zones

Massawa, 29 December 2016- 46,000 livestock have been immunized against varied diseases in Nakfa and Adobha sub-zones.

Mr. Mahmud Hussien, head of livestock health, in the Northern Red Sea Region, indicated that the immunization program has been carried out in collaboration with 11 administrative areas of Nakfa sub-zone and 5 administrative areas of Adobha sub-zone.

Farmers of the areas commended the Ministry of Agriculture and its stakeholders for the unremitting efforts they continued to exert in securing livestock health.

 

© 2016 All Rights Reserved.

Joomla Templates designed by Web Hosting Top .org