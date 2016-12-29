Infrastructure activities in Ginda sub-zone

Massawa, 29 December 2016- The administrator of Ginda sub-zone, Mr. Omar Yahia indicated that infrastructure activities worth more than 23 million Nakfa have been implemented.

The activities include potable water supply in the administrative areas of Metkel Abiet, Dengolo and Mai-Habar operating with solar energy system, renovation of water source in Ginda town, construction of underground dams in the administrative areas of Nefasit and Embatkala, construction of health center in Embatkala administrative area, installing 1.5 k.m street lights in Ginda, laying electricity lines and water pipes as well as construction of micro-dams and water diversion schemes in Adi-Shuma administrative area.

Mr. Omar also said that commendable activities have been implemented with regards environmental sanitation, water and soil conservation as well as conservation of reserve land.

Mr. Omar further pointed out that establishing associations of diary and vegetable farmers in Mai-Habar, Laiten, Tsiret, Demas and Ad-Shuma, construction of underground dams in Metkel Abiet, Shebah, Asus, and Adi-Shuma as well as allocating farm lands in Ginda are charted out program for 2017.