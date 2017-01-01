PFDJ Central region: Praise worthy Activities

Asmara, 1 January 2017 - At an annual assessment meeting conducted recently, it was reported that the PFDJ branch in the Central region has implemented praiseworthy activities in 2016.

Reports including expansion of activities, tour to regions as well as popular campaign conducted were presented at the meeting. According to reports, it was noted that organizational capacity is improving from time to time and commendable activities have been made to alleviate challenges.

The participants conducted extensive discussion on the report presented and called for enhancing effort to improve the livelihood of citizens, effective potable water distribution, notable house rent procedure, as well as follow up on transportation tariff.

Commending the activities implemented in 2016, Mr. Yosuf Saiq, Secretary of the PFDJ in the Central region, called on the participants to reinforce participation for the success of 2017 development programs.

In the same vein, the PFDJ offices in the sub-zones of Haikota, Mogolo and Aqordet conducted similar meetings.