Soil and water conservation popular campaign

Mendefera, 02 January 2017 – Residents of Dirko, Mefleso, Tzigirdale and Igri-Mekhel of Imni-Haili sub-zone have reassured commitment to continue soil and water conservation popular activities initiated in their respective areas.

The inhabitants pointed out that the precious soil and water conservation popular campaigns have positive impacted this year’s abundant harvest and prevention of land degradation due to erosion.

Mr. Mengis Teame, head of the Ministry of Agriculture branch in the sub-zone, indicated that with the recommendations and regular follow-ups from experts in the agricultural field, the inhabitants of the sub-zone have constructed 24,000 km terraces and 3,552 meter cubes of embankments to supplement their agricultural efforts.



