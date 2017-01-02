Provision of quality education

Sela, 02 January 2017 – Mr. Ibrahim Ikud, head of the Ministry of Education branch in Selea sub-zone, Anseba region, called for maintaining the momentum of providing quality education.

Pointing out that commendable outcome has been recorded in the development of the society thanks to the quality education that has been provided, Mr. Ibrahim said that concerted efforts in the endeavor is still necessary considering the nomadic ways of life and scattered villages the inhabitants are leading. He further called on parents of the sub-zone to encourage their children to go to school to enable them secure a better future for themselves and their community.

The sub-zone administration in partnership with stakeholders is currently supporting 34 students with accommodation and education materials that were previously living 70 km away from the nearest accessible education facility in Rikib.

Mr. Wuela Mohammed Ali, administrator of the Selea sub-zone, on his part revealed plan of regrouping of scattered villages to enable the inhabitants become beneficiaries of social service rendering institutions.

In Selea sub-zone there are 2 kindergartens, 5 elementary, 2 Junior and 5 adult education schools.