Message of Best Wishes for New Year

Asmara, 02 January 2017 - President Isaias Afwerki expressed his best wishes and a Happy New Year to the people of Eritrea living inside the country and abroad, to the members of the Eritrean Defense Force as well as to friends and well wishers of Eritrea.

In a message broadcast on Eri-Tv and Dimtsi Hafash radio outlets, President Isaias stated that the Eritrean people have secured and preserved their nation’s independence and territorial integrity through solid determination, unity and sacrifice. President Isaias underlined that the steadfastness and commitments the Eritrean people have and continue to display in the arduous journey of nation-building and development are eloquent testimonies to the bright future of the country.



