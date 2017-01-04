Over 480 Graduate from SMAP

Asmara, 4 January 2017 - In the recently held 10th commencement, the Institute of Training, Education and Research Consultancy (SMAP) graduated a total of 482 students in Diploma.

The students graduated in the disciplines of Information and Communication Technology, English, Business Law, Business Management, Secretarial Science and Office Management, Pedagogy and Theatrical Art.

The Managing Director of the Institute, Dr. Tesfay Haile, explained that since its founding, SMAP has been striving to make modest contribution to complement national efforts in the nation building process. He pointed out that the institute has so far graduated a total of 3,653 citizens, 75% of whom are females.

Dr. Tesfay further noted that Eritrea’s Macro Policy lays emphasis on the need to produce a citizenry possessing skills, knowledge and cultural traits for a self-reliant and modern economy.

Established in 2005, SMAP received recognition from the National Commission for Higher Education in 2014 and is currently providing instruction in 8 disciplines.