Fruits and vegetables farmers strive to boost production

Barentu, 04 January 2017- Fruits and Vegetables farmers in Forto-Sawa subzone stated that they are exerting persistent effort to boost production.



Mr. Oqbe Ghebreamlak explained that the local inhabitants were accustomed to traditional farm practices but thanks to the conducive ground they have been provided and motivations extended they managed to acquired experience in irrigation farming and thus make a difference in their living standards.



Currently, Mr. Oqbe explained the over 2,100 hectare already leveled for fruits and vegetables farm activities have been highly instrumental in boosting production and meeting local demands.



The farmers on their part expressed satisfaction that they have managed to earn their living at ease in permanent settlement.



Mr. Wehab Osman, administrator of Homib administrative area, explained that fruits and vegetables produced form irrigation farm around the banks of River Sawa have been gaining high marketability throughout the country.



The administration of Forto-Sawa sub-zone indicates that farm activities being carried out in the sub-zone have created employment opportunities for 3000 people