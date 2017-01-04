Ministry extends educational material support

Mendefera, 04 January 2017- The Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare (MLHW) extends educational material and monetary support to 39 students in Dubarwa sub-zone.



Ms. Ghenet Ghebremichael, member of Childcare Unit in the MLHW, explained that the Ministry has expended 151,000 Nakfa in 2016 to rehabilitate HIV/AIDS victims children.



The monetary and material support the Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare has been extending continues to play significant role in encouraging students become competitive so as to demonstrate excellence in their academic career.