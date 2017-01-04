Youth trained in various skills

Teseney 04 January 2017- 32 youth employees from different Governmental institutions in Teseney sub-zone have been trained in various professions.



Pointing out that the provision of such training courses play crucial role in the promotion of effective services, Mr. Tesfalem Bahta, administrator of Teseney sub-zone, said that the sub-regional administration will enhance efforts to sustain such skill upgrading programs.



Mr. Tesfalem further elaborated that similar trainings provided last year to youth employees have made due contribution in the provision of efficient services and thus the recently offered courses are expected to make a difference in the provision of social services.



The representative of the graduates on his part explained on the significance of the training and hence commended the administration of Teseney sub-zone for its unremitting efforts in organizing and financing the training programs.



