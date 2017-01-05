Assessment meeting on role of stakeholders

Keren, 05 January 2017- An assessment meeting on the role of the stakeholders and the society in strengthening the youth organization was conducted in the Anseba region.

The objective of the meeting was to strengthen and augment the role and contribution of the youth friends, government institutions and the society in the matters that concern the youth.

At the occasion the Governor of the Anseba region, Mr. Ali Mahmud expressed commitment that the regional administration will stand alongside the union in its efforts to develop the youth organization for better achievements.

Mr. Azazi Bereketeab, head of the NUEYS branch in the region, pointed out that the contribution of the youth friends and the government and Front institutions is highly significant in nurturing competent youth.

Mr. Azazi also indicated that the youth centers in Keren, Elaberet, Asmat, Habero, Hamelmalo, Halahl and Melebso that are under construction by stakeholders are nearing completion.

In the same vein, in a similar meeting conducted in the Gash Barka region it was reported that praiseworthy development programs were implemented in 2016.

Mr. Omar Mohammed, managing director in the region, underlined the importance of integrated effort on the part of the society, the Government and Front institutions in strengthening the organizational capacity of the youth