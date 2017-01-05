NUEW Juba branch holds 1st Congress

Asmara, 05 January 2017- The National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) Juba branch held its 1st Congress on 31 December under the theme “Commitment for Strengthening the NUEW Organization in the Diaspora”.

At the congress in which 200 members and invited guests took part, the Eritrean Ambassador to the Republic of South Sudan, Mr. Yohannes Teklemeicael said that strong organization is the foundation for attaining the desired objectives. He also called on the Eritrean women residing in the Republic of South Sudan to reinforce organization and contribute to the national development endeavors.

Mr. Yohannes further indicated that the objective of the congress is to transform the union into strong organization that lives up to expectations.

The Chair woman of the union branch, Ms. Lula Tesfahiwet underlined the significance of strengthening organization in the nation building process and that reinforcing of the organization is the responsibility of all citizens.

In a message of solidarity the representatives of the Eritrean community and YPFDJ conveyed expressed that they will stand alongside the NUEW branch in all its efforts to strengthen organization and play due role in the political, economic and social activities.