President Isaias returns home concluding working visit to UAE

Asmara, 05 January 2017- President Isaias Afwerki returns home today, 05 January, in the morning hours concluding three days working visit to the United Arab Emirates.

In the course of his visit, President Isaias met and held talks on 2 January with Sheik Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces on further strengthening the existing good relations between the two countries.

President Isaias and Sheik Mohammed bis Zayed Al Nahyan also discussed on regional and global issues of mutual interest of the two countries.