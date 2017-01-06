Call for effective administrative service

Asmara, 06 January 2017- At an activity assessment meeting conducted from 4 to 5 January, the Governor of the Central region, Maj. Gen. Romodan Osman Aweliai called for the provision of timely and effective administrative services.

According to the reports presented by the different institutions and units in the region in 2016 development programs worth more than 100 million Nakfa were implemented.

The development programs implemented include planting of more than 900 thousand tree seedlings, soil and water conservation, renovation of service rendering institutions as well as construction of modern entertainment centers among others.

As regards potable water supply, additional water distribution trucks were allocated, new water pipeline from Dembe-Sembel to Kehawta constructed, water distribution center constructed at Adom-Zematch, water pipeline from Adi-Sheka to Toker water purification center was constructed.

Maj. Gen. Romodan Osman Aweliai further called for strengthening administrative capacity and organization for the implementation of the charted out programs for 2017.