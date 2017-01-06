Support for needy citizens

Asmara, 06 January 2017- The Minister of Labour and Human Welfare, Mr. Kahsai Gebrehiwet called for the increased role of Government institutions and stakeholders in ensuring social justice. He made the call at an assessment meeting the Ministry of Labour and Human Welfare branch in the Central region conducted.

According to the report presented by the director of the branch office, Mr. Yosief Tesfay 31 families raising 125 orphan children were rehabilitated with livestock and trade activities worth more than 957 thousand Nakfa and material support was extended to 1450 students out of which 350 with financial support for buying school uniforms.









