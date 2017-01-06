General Secretary of Synod gives benediction

Asmara, 06 January 2017- His Holiness Abune Lukas, General Secretary of the Eritrean Tewahdo Orthodox Church Synod, gave benediction in connection with Christmas.

The General Secretary of the Synod wished the Eritrean people inside the country and abroad, members of the Eritrean Defense Force, as well as the sick a happy Christmas.

His holiness called on the faithful to extend hand to the needy as well as to families of martyrs.

His Holiness also wished Christmas to bring peace and prosperity as well as success of the national development programs.

It is to be recalled that the Holy Synod headed by His Holiness Abune Lukas conducted one month tour to the US and Europe and attended religious leaders meetings.