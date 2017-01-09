Commendable achievements in controlling communicable diseases

Mendefera, January 09 2017 – Commendable achievements were recorded in the control and prevention of communicable diseases in the Southern region through the concerted effort of the people, administrations and health centers. The comment was made at an activity assessment meeting conducted from 4-5 January in Mendefera.

Praising the efforts so far undertaken to prevent and control communicable diseases in general and cross-border diseases in particular, Mr. Yemane Haile, head the Ministry of Health branch in the region, said that over 26,000 impregnated mosquito nets were distributed last year to prevent the spread of malaria in the region.

Mr. Yemane further added that in addition to successful campaigns conducted last year, the vaccination program undertaken covered almost 90% of the entire region in which over 82,000 children were vaccinated against 11 types of diseases.

Mr. Franko Kubaba, G. D. of Social Services in the region on his part commended the strong participation of the community in the efforts to eradicate the prevalence of communicable diseases and called for increased involvement in future undertakings.