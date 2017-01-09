Commendable role of parents in quality education

Karora, January 09, 2017 – Teachers in Karora sub-zone pointed out that parents are playing a commendable role in the teaching-learning process in the sub-zone by supporting their children in school activities and maintaining the condition of schools.

Lauding the good relations established between parents, the community and teachers in creating conducive ground for improving student-teacher relationships, the teachers assigned in the sub-zone underlined that the achievements registered are the result of the integrated efforts and the sustainable awareness campaigns conducted.

The teachers further added that satisfactory efforts have been conducted in the provision of quality education. They also called for due attention for the minor setbacks witnessed due to the nomadic ways of life of the inhabitants.

Over 200 students are attending regular classes in the various schools in Karora that range from Kindergarten to junior levels while 120 students are attending adult education program.