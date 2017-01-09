New Year and Christmas celebrations

Asmara, January 09, 2017 – New Year and Christmas was colorfully celebrated with varied cultural shows in Khartoum, the Republic of Sudan. The occasion was jointly organized by the Ministry of Information and the Eritrean Embassy in Sudan.

At the event which was attended by various high ranking Sudanese Government officials, diplomats, religious leaders, village elders and a number of Eritreans, the Chairman of the Eritrean Community in Khartoum, Mr. Solomon Deres congratulated the entire people and Defense Force of Eritrea and said that the Eritrean community is actively working to uphold as well as nurture the rich national culture, values and unity.

Stating that the jubilant celebration of religious holidays in unity and harmony by the people is testimony to their deeply rooted traditional foundation, the Charge De Affair of the Eritrean Embassy in Sudan, Mr. Ibrahim Idris said that the Eritrean community in Sudan is dynamically working to bestow the rich cultural traditions and heritages to the next generation.

The cultural event was highlighted by the performance of renowned artists from Eritrea.