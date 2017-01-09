Resolve to participate in development programs

Mendefera, 09 January 2017- Youth workers in Mendefera sub-zone expressed readiness to enhance contribution for successful implementation of development programs.

They made the pledge during a visit they conducted to historical sites and varied development programs being carried out in the Northern Red Sea region.

In the course of their visit to the Gahtelay dam which is under construction, the Northern Red Sea Museum, the Ghinda front where fierce battle was witnessed during the armed struggle for independence as well as the coastal areas of Gherghsum beach the youth received briefings by the resourceful persons of the areas.

Mr. Omar Yehya, administrator of Ghinda’e sub-zone, gave extensive briefings as regards the bitter battles and times of standoff, strong determination of the freedom fighters and the Eritrean people and above all the huge sacrifice paid to for the common national cause.

The visiting youth on their part said that personally witnessing varied development undertakings have enabled them to have a vivid and unified picture about efforts being exerted in the nation building process and said that such visits need to be organized in an enhanced manner.