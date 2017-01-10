Livestock Vaccination in Laelai Gash

Barentu, 10 January 2017- Over 100 thousand livestock in Laelai Gash sub-zone have been vaccinated against various animal diseases. Mr. Tesfamenkorios Fekadu, representative of animal health in the sub-zone, said that the vaccination was aimed at controlling the prevalence of animal diseases.

He further explained that the success of the program depended on the collaboration of cattle owners and stressed the need for Area administrators to play due role in public awareness raising campaign.