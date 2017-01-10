New archeological site discovered

Senafe, 10 January 2017- A new archeological site of ancient and historical artifacts has been discovered in an area 6 K.m. south west Senafe town. Mr. Frezgi Dawit from the National Museum of Eritrea said that the artifacts discovered through excavation are seven in number and are believed to be liquid containers.

The artifacts in good condition and believed to be around 1,500 years old are similar to those found in Quhaito, Belew-Kelew and Adulis.

The Administrator of Senafe sub-zone, Mr. Eskias Wuhbet, explained that the newly discovered heritage would make due contribution to research undertakings.