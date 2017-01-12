Renovation of water distribution center

Barentu, 12 January 2017- A solar energy powered water distribution center in Antore administrative area has been renovated through popular campaign.



Pointing out that the inhabitants of Antore administrative area had been facing deficits to potable water supply due to flooding damaged water distribution infrastructure, Mr. Anday Tsegay, Administrator of Antore, said that the challenges have been alleviated thanks to the renovation initiative the inhabitants of the area have taken.



Participants of the popular campaign on their part explained that they have learnt a lesson from the renovation of water supply project and thus expressed readiness to carry out various development undertakings in an enhanced manner.



