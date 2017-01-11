Commendable progress in adult education

Barentu, 11 January 2017- Adult education program known as "Nearyom" which was introduced in the Gash-Barka region back in 2007/2008 academic calendar has made due contribution in the eradication of illiteracy.



Present in an assessment meeting recently held in Aqordet, Mr. Yishak Yosief, coordinator of adult education in the Gash-Barka region, said that there has been an increase in new enrolments for adult education thanks to the concerted efforts carried out in the region.



Mr. Ghebrezghi Dmam, head of Media and Adult Education in the Ministry of Education, commended the parents, students, administrative bodies and all stockholders who contributed towards the success of the literacy program and called on all members of the society and particular parents to make good use of the opportunity.



Mr. Tikabo Aymut, head of curriculum development and supervision of adult education, on his part called for teachers to exert level best effort for the success of the adult literacy program.



Reports from the Ministry of Education indicate that "Nearyom" -adult literacy program- which started with an enrolment of 323 students in two sites has now been provided in 30 sites with an enrolment of above 30,000 students in the Gash-Barka region.