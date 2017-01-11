Seminar on securing societal healthcare

Massawa, 11 January 2017- A seminar dealing with effective prevention of communicable diseases in general and that of HIV/AIDS in particular was recently conducted in Afabet.



Nurse Asrat Amine, Medical Director of Afabet Hospotal, indicated that regular seminars on the prevention of communicable diseases have been conducted in a bid to upgrade people's awareness and thus to prevent diseases that could easily spread due to negligence and lack of sanitation.



Mr. Dese Zemichael, managing director of Afabet sub-zone, on his part called for integrated and enhanced collaboration among administrative offices and national associations so as to combat the prevalence of communicable diseases.



The participants of the seminar on their part said that such seminars have been highly instrumental in bringing behavioral change and called for sustained efforts in creating open discussion forums on healthcare related issues.