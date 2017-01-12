Emahimet: death at delivery on decline

Emahimet, 12 January 2017- Health professionals explained that thanks to the sustainable awareness raising programs death at delivery in Emahimet, Qarora sub-zone is significantly declining.

They also pointed out that owing to the strong participation of the public in implementing the guidelines and advice from experts the prevalence of communicable diseases is on the decline.

The health professionals further indicated that the pregnant women are strictly following the procedure that they visit health facilities at least four times until delivery and that is the basis for the success story.



