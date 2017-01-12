Timely implementation of development programs

Massawa, 12 January 2017- The administrator of the port city of Massawa Mr. Kidane Weldeselasie indicated that the charted out development programs have been fully implemented with strong participation of the public and stakeholders.

At an assessment meeting conducted on 11 January, Mr. Kidane reported that the development programs implemented include social service provision, infrastructure, potable water supply as well as planting tree seedlings.

According to the report presented in the meeting, a number of development programs such as successful agricultural activities in the administrative areas of Imberemi, Hirgigo and Dogali, regrouping of villages, allocation of farm land to 800 farmers in Dogali as well as Mangrove trees planting at the Red Sea coastal area among others have been accomplished.

It was also reported that effort is being exerted to lay 30 kilometers of pipeline from Dogali to Massawa in a bid to alleviate potable water shortage of Massawa city.

Mr. Kidane further indicated that human resources and social services development, proper tax collection as well as prioritizing development programs are activities for 2017.