Conserving Filfil Selemuna National Park

Ghinda’e, 16 January 2017 – During a tour they conducted to the Filfil-Selomuna National Park, members of the Ghinda’e sub-zone administration called on the public to enhance role in the conservation of the park in view of the impact it has in developing the tourism industry as well as the ecosystem and bio-diversity.

They also said that the national enclosures in Ghinda’e sub-zone are in good condition thanks to the rigorous campaigns carried out.

Stating the potential the area has in tourism attraction, the administrator of Ghinda’e sub-zone, Mr. Omer Yahya indicated that the Semienawi Bahri in general and Filfil Selemuna in particular served as a main garrison for the EPLF during the liberation struggle.

Located at the north-west of Gahtelay area, Filfil Selemuna is a National Park that is rich in the diversity of tree species and wildlife.