Mendefera, 14 January 2017 – The National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) Debub branch, organized a health awareness workshop in Mendefera on 13 January as regards the causes and prevention of fistula.

The workshop that was attended by junior school students, teachers and members of the Harmful Practices Prevention Committee included the physical, physiological and social problems affecting women in general and the consequences women are subjected to by not exposing their condition in particular.

Health experts pointed out during the workshop that 90% from the total number of women that underwent fistula surgeries at the Mendefera Referral Hospital have shown complete recovery. They further called on the society to avoid harmful practices such as underage marriages and FGM that are the root causes of fistula.

Women who recovered from fistula also shared their experiences and called on mothers to practice safe delivery at health facilities in order to avoid the risks of fistula related complications.