7th Commencement of the Orotta School of Medicine and Dentistry

Asmara, 16 January 2017 – In its 7th Commencement the Orotta School of Medicine and Dentistry graduated 36 doctors on 14 January following 8 years of education in General Medicine.

The Minister of Health, Ms. Amina Nurhussein underlined that the institution is producing medical professionals equipped with specialized skills.

Pointing out that producing quality human resource in medical sector is part and parcel of the investment being made in the national reconstruction and development programs, Minister Amina reminded the graduates of the heavy responsibility that is awaiting them in delivering quality health services.

Dr. Haile Mihtsun, Dean of the Orotta School of Medicine and Dentistry on his part pointed out the speedy advancements observed in medical science has significant impact in the development of health services in the country. He further underlined that the graduates have passed the international standard examinations with great success.

Reaffirming commitment to serve the people with dedication, the graduates commended the exemplary role and support parents and instructors displayed during their 8 years of learning experience.

Established in 2004, the Orotta School of Medicine and Dentistry has to-date graduated 243 doctors in General Medicine and 20 in Dentistry.