Mendefera, 19 January 2017- Training on bee farming was provided to 22 youth in Adi-Quala sub-zone.

The head of the NUEYS branch in the sub-zone, Mr. Okbai Kiflom said that the training is part of the endeavors by the national union to equip the youth with different skills and knowledge.

Mr. Teklebrhan Mehreteab, administrator of the sub-zone, pointed out that the training is aimed at augmenting the initiative of the youth in mounting productivity and called for its sustainability.

Documents of the Agriculture Ministry branch indicate that there are 670 bee farmers out of which 63 women in Adi-Quala sub-zone.



